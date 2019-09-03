Hurricane Dorian: What slowdown means for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Later Tuesday, Dorian should finally begin to move away from the Bahamas and start its northwesterly movement. Late Monday night, Dorian wobbled back east a few miles, which is better news for Florida. Impacts are expected to be close to what they were during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Outer bands with torrential rain and isolated tornadoes will come in waves through the afternoon Tuesday. The worst of the storm will be late Tuesday and Wednesday morning before better weather arrives Wednesday evening and especially Thursday.

Latest county-by-county impacts:

Tide forecast:

Storm surge will be at its highest at high tide.

