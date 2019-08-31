Food stamp benefits to be released earlier as Dorian moves toward Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Children and Families announced people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program who were scheduled to receive their benefits between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14 will be able to access benefits early through their Electronic Benefit Transfer.

People will be able to access benefits through their EBT card at noon on Aug. 31.

Officials said this is an early release of regular benefits and not a distribution of additional funds.

The latest track for Dorian shows the storm striking Florida near Fort Pierce as a Category 3 or 4 storm Tuesday before moving through the Orlando area as a Category 2 hurricane.

"I applaud Gov. DeSantis and President (Donald) Trump for their swift action in response to the needs of Florida's vulnerable children and families preparing for this major hurricane," said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell. "The early release of benefits will allow families to purchase much-needed food prior to Hurricane Dorian's landfall."

As of Friday at 5 p.m. Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph. Dorian has slowed to 9 mph and is still moving northwest. The eye was 595 miles east of West Palm Beach as of Friday evening.



