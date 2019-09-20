Here's how several systems in the tropics will impact Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The peak of hurricane season was 10 days ago, but the tropics are as active as ever.

As of Friday morning, there were six past, present or future systems being eyed by weather officials. For now, none will have an impact on Florida.

As far as named storms, Humberto is now a post-tropical cyclone about 525 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

"That simply means it is no longer taking on tropical characteristics, but it remains an area of cloudiness with rain and storms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It maintains its name until it dies altogether."

Humberto continues to move north-northeast at 20 mph away from the United States.

It's still active out there! pic.twitter.com/coovvO1V0o — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) September 20, 2019

Hurricane Jerry, meanwhile, has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph about 290 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

"Jerry will be pulled sharply to the north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola within the next couple of days as the Bermuda high steers it," Bridges said. "Humberto is also pulling it away from the United States."

The National Hurricane Center is no longer watching what is left of Imelda, but the system continues to lead to heavy flooding in Texas.

Elsewhere, a broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea, just south of Hispaniola, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"This system has a 10% of developing over the next five days," Bridges said.

A tropical wave just behind the previous area of rain is located about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands.

"This little area of rain has a 30% chance of development over the next five days," Bridges said.

And there’s an area of development off the coast of Africa that could become a tropical depression next week in the open Atlantic.

"This system has a 60% chance of development in the coming days," Bridges said.

The next three named storms will be called Karen, Lorenzo and Melissa.

Orlando-area forecast

The Central Florida forecast is looking great this weekend.

"It's all about the dry air and the windy conditions," Bridges said.

There's a 20% chance of rain in Orlando, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph.

Orlando will see highs in the upper 80s through next week, with very low rain chances.

"The beach is not a good place to be over the weekend as all of those tropical systems are churning up the ocean," Bridges said. "Expect high rip currents through the weekend and waves up to 9 feet offshore."

There is a high surf advisory until 4 p.m. Saturday. Bridges said the advisory could be extended into next week.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.



