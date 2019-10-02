Here's what's happening in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. - There are less than two months until hurricane season officially ends, but the tropics still some have activity.

Hurricane Lorenzo has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph as it moves northeast at 40 mph and impacts the Azores.

Meanwhile, a broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"Any development of the system would impact the Yucatán Peninsula and then eventually move into the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The National Hurricane Center says there's a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

And an area of disorganized cloudiness and storms southeast of Bermuda no longer has any chance of development.

The next named storm will be called Melissa.

Hurricane season runs through November.

Orlando-area forecast

Central Florida will see a few scattered showers Wednesday as an east-northeast breeze brings moisture onshore.

Rain chances will be 30%, with a high near 90. The average high on this date is 88.

There's a 20% coverage of rain Thursday. By Friday, rain chances are down to 10%, with more dry air working in.

"Any showers we see for the next couple of days will be fairly quick movers," Bridges said.

Rain chances jump back to 30% for the weekend.

Orlando has a yearly deficit of 6.95 inches of rain, leading to an increased fire danger.

And at the beach, the rip current risk remains high.

