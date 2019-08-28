News 6 viewers offer hurricane preparation advice to new Florida residents

CNN Video

Living in Florida means the threat of hurricanes and tropical systems from June through November.

Those who have lived in the Sunshine State for years know how to prepare when a storm approaches.

But for those new to the state, there's a lot of anxiety and unknowns when it comes to how to prepare.

News 6 viewers answered this question on Facebook, "What piece of hurricane preparation advice do you have for someone who is new to Florida?"

Even if this isn't your first time riding out a hurricane, it doesn't hurt to read the advice. You might learn something new.



Amanda Rush said: "My advice with kids: make it fun! We turned the closet under the stairs into a clubhouse. Also, glow sticks instead of flashlights for kids because they constantly want to play with it and melatonin to help them sleep. Lots of games, books and puzzles."

Michele Vincent said: "It's not the storm that's the bad thing, it's the days after when there is no power....no a/c, no hot water, not even a fan. Sleeping is rough, fill up the kiddie pool, get a good book to read.

Kathryn Russell said: "Make sure your pets microchip has your current info. Someone posted that during Irma and I'm glad I checked as ours was not current."

Sheila Strong said: "Bug spray, baby wipes, water, canned goods. Be kind to your neighbors and fellow evacuees. Be alert during evacuations and take blankets, pillows and plan to be stuck in your car and possibly without gas. Most hotels and rest stops fill up fast so be mentally prepared to be stuck in your car."

Bernice Boguskie said: "Dishwashers can be used for important papers, fill the bathtub with water to flush toilets and spit baths, washing machine with ice for water, and refrigerator stuff. I learned for Tornadoes to relieve pressure on windows, crack them a little. I did the same during, IRMA."

JenAz Deltona said: "Cook bacon the day the storm hits. Doesn't need refrigerating if the power goes out and it's a nice comfort food."

Shari Williams said: "Buy more batteries than you can imagine you will even need!!!! There will not be any left in the stores!!!! And share with friends who may need them too!"

Maureen Ruble said: "Do not stress out...just be vigilant. Don't wait until the last moment to prepare. If you can't find bottled water, just fill kitchen containers and pitchers at home. You can also fill jugs for your pets too with tap water."

Rusty Rollings said: "Freeze water bottles, great to line coolers with fridge items."

Elaine Farmer said: "Plenty of water, gas, bread, food that (won't) spoil. First aid kit generator, batteries and oil for lamps or candles."

Heather Gelabert said: "Slit your enclosure screens. It's much less expensive to replace the screens rather than the entire cage."

Erika Bee said: "Use your own water bottles and Tupperware for water from your home and don't stress about getting it at the store."

Kimberly Sheldon said: "Gas, lots of gas for generator if you have one and a lot of canned food and snacks."

Katie Michelle said: "Get cash from the bank."

John Carpenter said: "Don't leave your pets behind, if you can't go to a pet-friendly shelter then take them to an animal shelter."

Christie Cameron said: "Fill up your washer for flushing water or whatever (you) may need water for."

Fern Feldman said: "Clean clothes, freeze food and freeze milk and juice."

Donatello said: "Order/buy a solar/crank up radio with a little USB port (those are not expensive) so if your TV/Internet service goes down with electricity or Over The Air antenna won't catch News 6 WKMG, you will be able to listen to emergency information and charge your devices."

Laura Hart said: "Do NOT put tape on windows. Listen to authorities & follow directions. Have plenty of batteries for flashlights & a couple of battery powered fans. Fill up car with gas. Have cash as atm may not work. Nonperishable foods that don't need cooking. Shop early!! Store your own water in clean containers. Fill up tub with water just before storm hits. Have important papers together and take with you if you evacuate. Take your pet with you if you evacuate & have vaccination record. Know ahead of time where you can take your pet. Know what supplies you have to bring to shelter for you & pet."

Shawna Bolognia said: "Buy a generator and learn how to connect it to your breaker box to be able to run more and DO NOT keep it inside anywhere."

Tom Foster said: "Get plenty of cash as most retail and food locations may not have the ability to process electronic transactions."

Meribeth Cabrera said: "Fill gas tank, gas for grill or charcoal, plenty of water, fill tubs, canned food, manual can opener, bread, snacks, fill my freezer with meat so when the power goes out and the storm is over we have meat to put on the grill, games, cash on hand (ATMs will not be working), fill prescription meds, flashlights, lots of batteries, portable phone chargers, first aid kit, floats or life vests, I keep a hammer and ax in the room where there's an attic just in case we have to go on the roof to call for help, flares."

Brett Codori said: "Make sure to have fuel in your vehicle, have (an) evac plan with bugout bag in your trunk with a few sets of clothes, med pak, solar charger/phone charger, a week supply of meds (if you require them), blanket, Nutri-Grain bars or protein bars."

Melissa Bartko-Kennedy said: "Check in on your neighbors, especially the elderly!!!"

Diane said: "Freeze a measuring cup with water. Place a quarter on top. This way if your power goes out you will know if food is good or bad."

Heidi Rubin said: "Prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

Susie Findell said: "Have canned food that you can eat without heating, own a manual can opener. If you need a shot of caffeine to start your day, brew a pitcher full right before the storm hits. It may be cold the next morning but still useable. Own some heavy plastic sheeting to cover anything broken (windows, mostly). Bring in pets and anything that might blow around (wind chimes, patio sets, small potted plants). Have books to read. Have bottled water but not in your fridge. Have non-refrigerator snacks (hard cheese, crackers, jerky, chips, cookies, etc.). Plan ahead so you don't need to open your fridge so food won't spoil. And don't freak out...you will be okay."

