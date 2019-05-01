So soon? System in tropics could develop near Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - An area of low pressure over the Bahamas has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical system over the next five days.

The National Weather Service said development is not expected during the next couple of days as the system moves generally northwestward toward Florida.

"Some slow development is possible as the disturbance turns northeastward and moves over the western Atlantic," the NWS said in a statement.

Heavy rains is possible over portions of the Bahamas and Florida over the next couple of days.

The next special tropical weather outlook will be issued at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The official start of hurricane season begins June 1.

What is a subtropical storm?

Here are the differences between a subtropical and tropical storm:

A subtropical storm has a cold core, while tropical storms have a warm core.

We tend to see subtropical systems develop in the cooler parts of the Atlantic or in the early and late parts of the season.

Tropical storms have a higher potential to quickly grow into hurricane, while subtropical storms do not.

If a subtropical storm remains over warm water for several days, it may eventually become fully tropical

Tropical Storms tend to produce more rain compared to subtropical storms.

Subtropical storms could eventually gain full tropical characteristics. For example, the core of a subtropical storm could warm enough to become tropical storm or even a hurricane.

There is no such thing as a subtropical hurricane.

At the end of the day, when it comes to the winds they produce, there is not a big difference between a subtropical and tropical storm.

