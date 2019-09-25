Track, models, updates: Crazy path could lead Tropical Storm Karen to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's the latest on the tropics.

Computer models continue to suggest that Tropical Storm Karen will take a westward track toward Florida, but it's too soon to know for sure.

Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday, but it will stay out to sea.

Karen's maximum sustained winds reach 45 mph

Lorenzo to become major hurricane

6 a.m.

Tropical Storm Karen, about 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is moving northwest over the Atlantic with winds of 45 mph.

Tropical storm warnings for the islands of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been discontinued.

"Karen will be the system to watch over the next few days," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "The reason why Floridians should monitor the progress of Karen is because models are showing a loop and then a turn to the west toward the U.S. by next week."

The next three named storms will be Melissa, Nestor and Olga.

Hurricane season runs through November.

5:30 a.m. WEDNESDAY

Lorenzo becomes the fifth Atlantic hurricane of the season and is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning that Lorenzo is located about 640 miles (1029 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 17 mph (27 kph) and has top sustained winds of 80 mph (128 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, Jerry has become a post-tropical cyclone and was expected to pass near Bermuda on Wednesday morning.

And Tropical Storm Karen was located about 155 miles (249 kilometers) north northeast of San Juan early Wednesday.

8 p.m. TUESDAY

Heavy rain squalls from Tropical Storm Karen are beginning to spread over parts of southeastern Puerto Rico as the system nears the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday evening that Karen's core is located about 45 miles (75 kilometers) east of San Juan Puerto Rico. The storm is moving to the northeast at 10 mph (16 kph) and has top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). Forecasters warn the storm could produce heavy rains, flash flooding and mudslides over the coming hours.

Meanwhile, high winds are expected early Wednesday in Bermuda as Tropical Storm Jerry approaches that island. Jerry is now about 250 miles (405 kilometers) west-southwest of Bermuda and has maximum winds of 50 mph (85 kph). The hurricane center say Jerry is expected to turn to the northeast in the next hours and then to the east-northeast on Wednesday while passing close to Bermuda.

Orlando-area forecast

Another nice day is on tap in Central Florida.

Skies will be generally sunny Wednesday and mostly clear at night. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s near the coast and the low 90s further inland, especially near I-4.

"Moisture will begin to increase, with a few showers popping up by the weekend," Campos said. "However, coverage and intensity will be low, if any do form."

It will be breezy on Sunday.

