Mainly dry, hot Sunday, Tropical Storm Dorian moves west

ORLANDO, Fla.- - It's a day for the beach or pool as cooling storm chances stay low Sunday. Highs jump back into the low to mid-90s. Feels-like temperatures climb into the 100-105 ballpark.

Other than a passing storm, most will stay dry.

Beach Forecast

The rip current threat remains relatively low. Make sure you are always checking with a lifeguard. A stray storm is possible, but much of the coast stays dry.

Tropical Update

Invest 98 continues to move AWAY from Florida. This could eventually be the next named system, but will only impact the open waters as it moves off the coast of the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Dorian will have to be monitored closely. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Barbados.

Puerto Rico remains in the cone and could feel impacts from Dorian late in the week. Impacts are uncertain this far out, but residents should pay close attention to how Dorian develops and moves.

The Middle Of Next Week

As Dorian moves closer to Puerto Rico, it will encounter dry air and wind shear, two things that could significantly weaken the storm. Dorian could move toward the Turks and Caicos by the weekend. Beyond that the track is uncertain, but if there is interaction with Hispaniola, it would be hard for Dorian to be much of anything. Stay tuned to the Pinpoint Weather Team.

