More afternoon storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large ridge of high pressure remains our dominant weather feature this week, with a consistent southeasterly flow.

Plenty of available moisture, along with the daytime heating, will allow sea breeze storms to develop along the coast and slowly push inland through the afternoon, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

The lowest chance for rain Wednesday will be along the coast, at 30%, and highest across the interior areas at 30% to 40%.

"The main threat with these storms today will be dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and heavy downpours," Campos said. "A few storms may produce wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour."

Due to early passage of the sea breeze, temps along the coast will climb to around 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Across the interior, expect temps to reach the mid-90s before showers and storms roll through.

Pinpointing the tropics

The low-level tropical wave that is currently over Hispaniola will reach the Florida coastline early Friday morning and linger through Saturday.

"Enhanced moisture with this wave will increase our rain chances to 60% to 70% both days," Campos said.

At this time, Brevard County will have the highest chance for locally heavy tropical rainfall. Along with added rain, widespread cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 80s, according to Campos.

As of Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center was giving this area only a 10% chance of development within the next five days.

