Near record high heat in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - "The heat is on this weekend," according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos. Saturday's high will be near record heat and well above average for this time of year. The forecast high for Orlando is 90 degrees.

That comes within 2 degrees of the record set in 1923. If you plan on heading to the coast to beat the heat, we don't blame you! It will be in the mid-80s with mainly dry conditions for most of the day, Cokinos said.

Sunglasses, sunscreen, a hat, or an umbrella. Be sure to pack some of these items. The sun is no joke. Overall a great day for the beach! Late day showers are possible in Volusia & Flagler, but not a wash out! Swim safe if you take a dip to cool off. pic.twitter.com/Sa6iQdzwNO — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 6, 2019

"If you take a dip to cool off, rip current risk remains moderate, so play safe and near a lifeguard," Cokinos said. "Late this afternoon showers will begin to pop up starting close to the coast in Volusia county."

[RELATED: What beachgoers need to know about rip currents, warning flags]

There will be mainly spotty showers to start then as the late afternoon progresses into the early evening storms are possible. This will stretch back to the west and mainly impact areas north of Orlando.

"Main impacts with the storms will be heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds -- small hail is possible," according to Cokinos.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Overnight most of central Florida will be dry, but northern zones will still deal with a few showers before midnight.

Lows will stay warm under cloudy skies in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will be a little less active as more dry air moves into central Florida. Rain chances are at 20 percent with highs near 90 degrees again.

The next cold front will get closer to the Sunshine State Monday before passing by Tuesday. Rain chances go back up to 50-60%.

By midweek it will be sunny again and dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.