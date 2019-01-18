Orlando-area forecast: 2 very nice days, then big changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - Temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper 70s Friday and Saturday in Central Florida, but big changes are on the way.

After a brisk start, Orlando will see a high of 75 of Friday, with sunny skies. The average high on this date is 71.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Saturday will top off near 78 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of rain for most of the day.

"Most of Saturday will be dry, but by the evening, a front approaches, bringing an increased chance of rain into early Sunday at 70 percent," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The good news is that although this is a strong front bringing a drastic change in temperatures, it will not bring strong thunderstorms."

The front will move through quickly, with Sunday reaching a high of 65. Overnight lows, however, will drop into the mid- to upper 30s in the Orlando area.

"Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be much colder," Bridges said.

The high will hit 58 degrees under sunny skies.

Highs rebound to 70 on Tuesday.

