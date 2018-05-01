Another warm, breezy day on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A warm week of spring weather rolls on in Central Florida.

"We are pinpointing high pressure that continues to dominate the forecast for the next several days," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The high in Orlando on Tuesday will reach 84 degrees. The average high on this date is 85.

"It will be breezy," Bridges said. "Expect east winds that will gust up to 25 mph. The breeze will lead to one or two sprinkles for inland areas of Osceola County, but the coverage of rain is less than 10 percent."

Seas will be up to 6 feet just off the coast.

"Expect gusty winds along the coast and dangerous rip currents," Bridges said.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Highs will be in the mid-80s through Thursday before climbing to near 90 on Friday and Saturday.

There's minimal rain chances through Saturday.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit stands at 5.75 inches.

