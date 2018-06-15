Rain chances remain in Orlando-area forecast through Father's Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - The system weather officials have been watching in the tropics the last few days is no longer considered to be a threat, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"After watching an area of low pressure near the bay of Campeche for the last couple of days, we now know the system will be no more," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There is no tropical development expected within the next five days."

But the threat of storms in Central Florida remains through the weekend.

Afternoon storms can be expected every day through Father’s Day weekend and the following week.

More seabreeze storms form when the heat mixes with the humidity in the atmosphere, according to Bridges. Expect to see pop-up showers in addition to the storms each day.

The coverage of rain Friday afternoon will be 60 percent. Some storms will be strong, with strong winds near 60 mph, brief but heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

"Expect a high of 92 degrees Friday and a holiday in the lower and mid-90s through Father’s Day weekend across Central Florida," Bridges said.

The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 91 degrees.

Expect a high of 93 degrees in Orlando Saturday and 94 degrees Sunday, with a 40 percent chance of rain both days.

"That will not mean a washout, but try to make plans earlier in the day," Bridges suggested.

Rain chances will be lower next week, at 30 percent Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s, which is close to the average for this time of year.

The rain deficit is close to being eliminated, with much rain falling lately in Orlando.

Orlando received 1.25 inches of rainfall Thursday, leaving the deficit at only .01 inches since Jan. 1.

