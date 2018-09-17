Rain chances to linger all week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another record breaking hot day for Daytona Beach with a new record of 94. Additionally, some late night showers and thunderstorms added to the daily mix.

Showers will be ending by midnight and under cloudy skies, the lows tonight will range from 78 degrees in Orlando, to 75 degrees in Ocala to 76 degrees in Palm Bay.

More hot weather is expected for the last week of summer with temperatures topping out in the 90s, but the chance of rain will still be in the forecast at 30 percent at the beaches and 40 percent in the interior areas.

The long-range forecast keeps rain in the mix for the entire week with some drier weather moving in by next weekend. Rain chances will be dropping down to 20 percent and 30 percent, plus Saturday will be the first day of fall.

In the tropics, Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but continues to be a major rainmaker with potential flooding for the Carolinas. Joyce has been downgraded to a tropical depression, and Helene is headed toward Great Britain. Keeping an eye on an area of clouds and rain just to the south of Cuba as it gets into the Caribbean.​​

