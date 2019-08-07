Rain expected in Central Florida for afternoon drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another summer day in Central Florida means another day of tracking rain.

"We will once again be pinpointing rain across Central Florida for the afternoon drive Wednesday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando is expected to see a high of 92 degrees, which is the average high on this date.

There's a 60% chance of rain across the region.

"We will see the sea breezes interact with the afternoon heating to fire up more storms, mainly after 2 p.m.," Bridges said. "We also have a wind flow out of the west-southwest, bringing in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help set the stage for some heavier downpours in time for the drive home."

Heavy rain after 2PM. pic.twitter.com/ZPpV8G1Uqr — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 7, 2019

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Thursday. Rain chances will be 40% on Friday and Saturday.

Daytona Beach on Tuesday received 1.6 inches of rain, setting a daily rainfall record for Aug. 6. Orlando had 0.02 inches of rain, putting the city's yearly rainfall deficit at 3.52 inches.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.