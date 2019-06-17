Rain will linger until Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The morning sunshine and afternoon heat combined sparked some showers and thunderstorms for dads Sunday.

The overnight clouds will linger and temperatures will be mild and muggy ranging from 72 in Ocala to 73 in Orlando and Melbourne.

Rain chances go up Monday to 70%, so you won't want to leave home without an umbrella. Temps will again top out in the high 80s and feel like the high 90s.

Rain chances will remain high until Thursday, when a more stable and less rainy pattern moves in and looks like it wants to hang around into the weekend at this time.

The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.