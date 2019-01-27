Rainy, cold weather sticking around throughout Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here comes the rain, Central Florida. Sunday began and is expected to end with showers, lasting throughout the day.

"In fact, the soggy weather will stick around through the mid-morning on Monday," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "So, pack your rain gear and be prepared to hold on to it."

Temperatures are predicted to stay in the low to mid-50s, except in some cities Brevard County, which will be in the 60s. Gusty winds, blowing between 10 and 15 mph, will make it feel even more chilly outside. Some gusts could reach up to 25 mph.

Though the day will stay cloudy, the rain will not be heavy the entire time. Cokinos said some showers could lighten into a drizzle, though more rain is to be expected soon afterward.

Pockets of heavy rain will pass by at times. Rainfall accumulations are expected between 1-3 inches by the time it clears out midmorning tomorrow. Keep in mind in addition to the rain the gusty north wind will keep the upper 50s feeling cooler. #news6 pic.twitter.com/zWgVKTXSeI — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 27, 2019

Even though the rain will persist, the weather will not be severe. According to Cokinos, that shouldn't make drivers any less cautious.

"By the time it clears out Monday, we could have rainfall accumulations between one and three inches," Cokinos said. "There will be plenty of water sitting on the roads. Please be safe out there."

Conditions are hazardous on the water, with small craft advisories in place through 4 p.m. Monday. Boaters will experience rough seas between 7 and 10 feet, with some gale conditions expected.

Sunday's overnight lows will stay in the mid-40s, accompanied by gusty winds and rain.

Monday morning will be begin to clear from west to east, though the morning commute is expected to still be soggy. Most of the rain will be offshore between 10 and 11 a.m.

Though the day will gradually bring clear skies, temperatures stay chilly in the low 60s.

Light to moderate rain showers with pockets of heavy rain at times will add upas the day progresses. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/ieS7s7OhWq — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 27, 2019

