Sea breeze storms expected in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances are on the rise in Central Florida.

"A stalled front in north Florida, as well as the east and west coast sea breezes, will fire up showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Tuesday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando will reach a high near 96 degrees, with a 40% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 90.

Highs will range from 92 to 95 through Sunday, with rain chances at 30 to 60%

Rain will be a factor for the drive home! Take it slow out there later today. Here is #FutureRadar at 5PM! pic.twitter.com/0vhWUXOz1D — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 4, 2019

Tracking the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico are currently disorganized.

"The system will move slowly northwest toward the northeastern coast of Mexico and could become a tropical cyclone before moving inland later in the day," Bridges said. "Regardless of development, this disturbance will stay away from Florida and impact Mexico and south Texas with heavy rain over the next few days."

Weather officials said the system has a 50% chance of development over the next two days.

The next named storm will be called Barry.

