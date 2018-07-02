Sea breeze storms target western zones of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sea breeze storms will again strike Central Florida as temperatures hit the 90s.

"The east coast sea breeze takes over Monday and pushes storms from east to west, so late in the day most of the rain will be in our western zones," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The beaches will be mainly dry by the end of the afternoon."

There's a 40 percent coverage of rain in the region.

Orlando will see a high of 93, but the "feels like" temperature will approach 105. The average high on this date is 91. The record is 101, set in 1998.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will be 40-50 percent all week, including the Fourth of July.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"Most of the rain on the Fourth will end just in time for the fireworks," Bridges said.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 0.12 inches, although other Central Florida cities are well above average.

AMERICA: Here is the forecast for fireworks on the 4th! pic.twitter.com/TTirQkcSmb — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 2, 2018

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.