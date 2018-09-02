Showers and thunderstorms pop up just in time for Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Labor Day weekend is continuing with showers moving across Central Florida, bringing rain and clouds.

Highs will still be in the low 90s, even with cloudier skies than Saturday. It will be a little breezy, with the east wind picking up between 5-15 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pick up by the afternoon. Rain coverage is 50 percent.

"Basically, you may get some rain, then it will stop and then another shower or thunderstorm will roll in," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said

We'll stay in the upper 80s and low 90s today. Expect off and on showers/t'storms to pop up a little more compared to yesterday. Rain coverage is 50%, not a wash out. It will be a little breezy with the east wind picking up between 5-15 mph. #news6 pic.twitter.com/LSman6sCA1 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) September 2, 2018

Cokinos said any beachgoers should swim near a lifeguard. Rip current risk is elevated and surf will be slightly rough. For boaters, seas are between 3 and 4 feet.

As Sunday moves into the nighttime, the rain will begin to die down. Cokinos said there may be some showers near the coast overnight into Monday morning.

On Labor Day, rain coverage will increase to 70 percent, making the showers more widespread than during the weekend.

"This is all due to the rising moisture content from a tropical wave that will move across southern Florida and over into the Gulf of Mexico by next week," Cokinos said.

The National Hurricane Center gave the wave a better chance of becoming more organized while it's in the Gulf of Mexico. Cokinos said that for now, it's only serving to increase rain chances in Central Florida.

Tropical Storm Florence is still over the open Atlantic Ocean. The latest forecast track keeps it over the central Atlantic through the end of next week with no threat to land.



