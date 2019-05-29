Steamy weather lingers in Orlando as heat index could reach 105 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. - A stretch of steamy, dry weather rolls on in Central Florida.

The high is expected to hit 97 Wednesday in Orlando, with the heat index reaching up to 105 degrees. The record high is 100, set in 1908.

Daytona Beach will see a high of 93. The record there is 95, set in 1990.

Sanford will reach 96. The record high on this date is 98, set in 2004.

Melbourne's high is expected to hit 91. The record, set in 2000, is 96.

The fire danger is moderate to high for most of the region. It's very high in Orange and Seminole counties.

Near record heat again today! pic.twitter.com/vtNDBObV8P — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 29, 2019

The FIRE DANGER is Very High today! pic.twitter.com/WNLj5BTsVw — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 29, 2019

"We will stay dry until the end of the week as high pressure continues to dominate the region," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s through the weekend.

There's a 20% chance of rain Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

