Strong storms could cause flooding in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Strong storms are possible Tuesday in Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high near the average of 92, with a 50% coverage of rain. The record high on this date is 100, set in 1921.

"We will see an increased coverage of rain through the afternoon, especially in inland areas," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Some storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, while other storms will be capable of producing wind gusts over 40 mph, with frequent lightning and downpours."

Rain chances will be 40% from Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the low 90s.

The St. Johns River near Geneva remains at action stage with a slow rise in the river level expected to continue through Tuesday night. When action stage is reached, the no-wake zone goes into effect and county parks are closed for areas east of Lake Monroe and Lake Harney.

Meanwhile, a well-defined low-pressure system located more than 300 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, continues to produce a small area of thunderstorms.

Significant development of the low is unlikely as it moves east and away from the United States at 15 to 20 mph.

The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 10% chance of development within the next two to five days.

