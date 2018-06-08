Strong storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Strong storms are possible again Friday in Central Florida.

The first half of the day will be dry, with temperatures in the low 70s. By midday, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s before reaching the low 90s by the afternoon.

"Get ready for afternoon showers and thunderstorms," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Rain coverage is 60 percent of the region."

Cokinos said some of the storms will be strong to severe.

"Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and hail are all possible," Cokinos said. "The rain will taper off later in the night, leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies."

Saturday's forecast is a repeat of Friday.

Rain chances dip to 30 percent on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 90s.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

