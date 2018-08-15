Subtropical depression forms; rain chances drop in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A subtropical depression has formed in the open Atlantic, but it doesn't pose a threat to the United States.

Subtropical Depression No. 5 formed early Wednesday about 750 miles south-southeast of Newfoundland. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north at 5 mph.

If the system further develops, it would be named Ernesto.

Computer models show the system moving north-northeast.

"It will eventually move into much colder water and not be a factor for North America. It will certainly not be a factor for Florida, but it would be the next named storm, which has everyone’s interest," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

There's a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain Wednesday in Central Florida.

Low rain chances linger through Sunday, with highs in the mid-90s. "Feels like" temperatures will be over 100 degrees.

"Drier air is working in to the mid- and upper levels of the atmosphere, but in the lower levels plenty of humidity will make it feel even hotter," Bridges said.

The average high on this date is 92. The record is 98, set in 1938.

#FutureRadar shows our 30% coverage of rain by 3 PM! pic.twitter.com/a51Pph1Ruh — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 15, 2018

