Summer-like humidity continues, storm chances increase

It will feel more like the low 90s later Saturday afternoon as tropical humidity surges in.

Storm chances will go on the increase through Saturday, especially after lunch. Storm chances will continue to increase through the afternoon and evening.

A few storms could be strong later Saturday afternoon. Strong winds and torrential rain will be the main threats.

Beach forecast:

Keep an eye to the sky, especially later Saturday afternoon and evening. The rip current threat also remains elevated. The surf is still choppy with wave heights in the 3-5 foot ballpark.

Tropical Update:

Olga, impacting the north Gulf Coast, is now post tropical.

Pablo also developed Friday and will impact the Azores over the weekend. Currently, there are no threats to Florida at this time.

