Sunshine dominates Orlando forecast, but temperatures below average

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday started in the 30s and 40s across Central Florida, with Ocala reaching the freezing point, as another roller coaster week of weather hit the region.

Highs in Orlando will reach 66 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 72.

There is a small craft advisory for most of Central Florida’s beaches.

"Expect winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 knots, with waves 5 to 9 feet offshore," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday's high, however, won't reach the 60s, although it will be mostly sunny.

"We expect a high of 59 in Orlando," Bridges said.

Lows early Thursday will be in the low 40s.

Thursday will see a high of 67, with rain staying away.

The high on Friday will be in the low 70s, but there's a 40 percent chance of rain.

Weekend highs will be in the mid-70s, with a 20-30 percent chance of rain.

The Orlando area could reach the 80s next week.

