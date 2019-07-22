System in tropics to bring more rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A disturbance near the Bahamas will increase rain chances in Central Florida, but the system is not expected to develop into a tropical depression or named storm.

"An area of low pressure moving through the central Bahamas is producing a small area of showers and thunderstorms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development during the next couple of days while the trough move the west-northwest at 15 mph. Additional development is not anticipated after that time because of strong upper-level winds."

Bridges said the system will bring rain to South and Central Florida by the middle of the week.

Monday's high in Orlando will top off near 94 degrees, with a 40% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 92.

Highs will be in the low 90s the rest of the week, with rain chances reaching 80% on Thursday.

This will not develop into much, but it will increase rain chances. pic.twitter.com/QgSpaWLQzU — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 22, 2019

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 2.90 inches. Melbourne, meanwhile, has a surplus of 3.81 inches for the year.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.