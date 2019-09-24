Tropical Storm Karen: Track, models, updates

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here's the latest on the tropics, where three tropical storms are swirling, including Tropical Storm Karen, which is expected to drench Puerto Rico before strengthening in the open Atlantic on a path possibly toward Florida.

Karen strengthens back into tropical storm

Karen's max winds are 40 mph

Computer models disagree on storm's future path

5 a.m. TUESDAY

Karen regained tropical storm strength early Tuesday with winds of 40 mph.

"On its track, Karen will move onshore over the eastern side of Puerto Rico by Tuesday afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Karen could dump up to 4 inches of rainfall through the day.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

"Once it emerges into the Atlantic, computer models begin to disagree on Karen's path," Campos said. "Some keep it out at sea, while others veer it east toward Florida. There is still plenty of time to watch Karen over the next few days."

TS Karen models.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorenzo continues to spin in the far eastern Atlantic.

Lorenzo is expected to become a major hurricane but stay over open waters.

And Tropical Storm Jerry continues to pull away from the eastern seaboard with sustained winds of 60 mph.

Jerry should weaken into a remnant low by the end of the week over the northern Atlantic.

Orlando-area forecast

A significant drying trend associated with a large ridge of high pressure just north of Central Florida will bring another sunny and warm day, with winds lighter than past days.

A modest onshore flow will develop along the coast by midday, with temperatures making it well into the 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Rip currents will be strong along the coast.

Lows will cool into the mid- to upper 60s, with only a few clouds.

