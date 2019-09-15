Tropics staying hot, quiet for Florida behind Humberto

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Beyond Humberto moving deeper into the Atlantic and eventually toward Bermuda, two spots have an opportunity to develop into something tropical.

Through the next two days, development is unlikely with both waves. Over the next five days however, the wave east of the Lesser Antilles has a 70 percent to become a tropical depression. The wave in the Gulf of Mexico, west of Florida has a 20 percent chance to develop as it moves toward Texas.

Both of these areas of disturbed weather do NOT look to impact Florida at this time.

