Warmer temperatures come to Orlando, but will they stay?

ORLANDO, Fla. - After another chilly start in the Orlando area, here comes the warmup.

"Temperatures started off Thursday in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This isn’t as cold as it was the past couple of days. Moisture in the form of humidity is helping keep us a bit warmer."

Orlando will see a high of 75 degrees. The average high on this date is 72.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

"We saw no rain in Central Florida on Wednesday," Bridges said. "That puts our deficit at 0.25 inches since January 1."

Expect highs in the mid-70s on Friday.

A weak front will cool temps to 70 on Saturday. The low early Sunday will be in the low 50s.

Sunday's high will bounce back to the mid-70s, but there's a 50 percent coverage of rain.

Not as cold this morning, but cool enough for a jacket! Here are temperatures right now! pic.twitter.com/ZHtKFZq8vk — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 1, 2018

