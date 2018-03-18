Warmer temps return for evening hours, rain chances move in

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spring is just around the corner and with it will arrive rain and possible thunderstorms.

After another good weather day Sunday, change is on the horizon.

However, tonight looks good with mostly clear skies and temperatures ranging from 63 in Orlando and Ocala to 61 in Palm Bay.

"Increasing moisture and humidity on Monday will produce more clouds and increase the chance of rain up to 30 percent, especially north of I-4.," said News 6 Meteorologist Danny Treanor.

Temperatures remain warm and vary from 80 in Melbourne to 82 in Daytona Beach to 85 in Orlando.

Showers, thunderstorms, and spring arrive on Tuesday. Chance of rain jumps to 70 percent and some storms could be severe.

"Additionally, damaging straight-line winds over 50 mph are possible. Temperatures in the 80s will also contribute to the storm potential," Treanor said.

Wednesday, cooler air returns- and drops temps below normal into the low 70s. Sunny and dry the remainder of the week.

