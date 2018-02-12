What's with the mid-80s in mid-February? Warmup expected to linger

ORLANDO, Fla. - Clouds, warm air and humid conditions will be the story of the week in the Orlando area.

"Expect humidity to be high as you walk out the door on Monday morning," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said, "That humidity is increasing with the south wind across the state."

Winds will be fairly light across Central Florida, but will be just enough to bring off and on rain chances, including the possibility of a thunderstorm.

Expect a high of 86 degrees in Orlando, with a 30 percent coverage of showers. The average high on this date is 74. The record high is 88, set in 1939.

Sunday's high was 87, one degree shy of the record set in 1921.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s Tuesday through the weekend, with morning lows in the 60s.

The chance of rain will be 30 percent on Tuesday.

Here is radar! Pinpointing rain in northern zones right now. pic.twitter.com/mg11Zc2j0u — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 12, 2018

"Drier air works in Wednesday through the weekend, with rain chances out of the forecast during that time," Bridges said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.