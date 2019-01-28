Winds to kick up to 40 mph overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Melbourne earned a new record rainfall on Sunday, and there's more on the way.

There have been nearly 4 inches in Melbourne and more than an inch in Orlando and Daytona Beach. We will be counting until midnight.

Winds will be a problem Sunday night along the East Coast, with a potential for 40 mph winds.

Lows overnight will seem cold due to the wind chill factor. Overnight lows will range from 39 in Ocala to 47 in Orlando and 53 in Melbourne.

Rain chances are 90 to 100 percent, with some areas south of Orlando expected to get up to 4 inches of rain.

There will be gradual clearing overnight, with sunshine breaking through eventually, but cold air will keep temps at 61 in Palm Bay and Orlando and 59 in Daytona Beach.

Chilly conditions continue for the upcoming week, and the next major rain will arrive on Friday, clearing the way for a nicer weekend.

It will be chilly and wet Sunday night, so be sure to bring in the pets.​

