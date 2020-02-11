Can drivers legally sport colored ‘Uber’ lights on their vehicles?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Jim submitted the following question:

“Can I put a green Uber light in front of my vehicle?”

Montiero has previously discussed different types of lights and signs ride-share drivers are legally allowed to use on the road but says he still receives questions about them.

“I’d like to have this discussion and hopefully we can put this to bed. Over the past year, we have seen an influx in ride-share drivers wanting to identify themselves,” Montiero said. “This is not all a bad thing. It actually helps with the safety of both the driver and its passengers. But our choice to identify is causing quite the confusion on our roads.”

Several months ago, Montiero addressed the fact that he was seeing the word “Uber” in blue or red lights on the dash of vehicles. According to Trooper Steve, those are not allowed, and the rules apply to other colors, too.

“Nowhere are you allowed to have a blue light on your car and nowhere upfront are you allowed to have a red light on your car. Now suddenly we’re starting to see different colors. Florida law specifically speaks about what lights are allowed to be located where on your car,” Montiero said.

Montiero said the rule is not meant to cause inconvenience and is actually in place to avoid confusion. He said even he gets confused by the colored lights he sees on vehicles.

“Just the other day, I was driving on John Young Parkway and moved out of the way of a minivan because of the blue light it was showing. As the vehicle slowly passed me, the words were bright, clear and displayed ‘Uber,”’ Montiero said. "I have spoken to several different law enforcement officers in the area and all of them recommend the same thing, including myself."

Montiero said if you’re a driver, turn the light off while you’re on the roadway. He said it’s OK to activate the light as you’re pulling up to pick up passengers so they can tell who you are.

“Outside of that, there should be no colorful lights on, in front of, or anywhere else on your vehicle,” Montiero said.

He instead recommends moving to a white light that is not bright, not distracting and clearly says what you’re doing would.

