Ask Trooper Steve: Can you get a Florida driver’s license if yours is suspended in another state?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week.

This week, Louis submitted the following question:

“If my license is suspended in another state, can I get a license here in Florida?”

Montiero’s response, to put it simply: Not a chance.

“If you had a driver’s license from another state and it is no longer valid -- I mean suspended or currently revoked for a violation -- then you cannot receive a license here in Florida,” Montiero said.

However, if your license from another state is simply expired and you meet all other state requirements, you should be able to get a license in Florida after surrendering the expired license, according to Montiero. He said at that point, you’d be claiming residency in Florida.

Montiero warned against trying to pull a fast one at the DMV.

“Understand that states do talk to each other, so when applying for that license at a local office here in Florida, they would know if your other license was not valid,” Montiero said.

Montiero said simply clearing up any violations in the other state and getting the proper paperwork should allow you to get a licensed in Florida.

