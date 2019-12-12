Orlando to host a variety of food and drink events this week

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Orlando food and beverage. From a deal from a brewery to dinner and rock show, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Afrobeats Meet & Greet Social

From the event description:

This holiday, treat friends and family to a spectrum of pure African entertainment. This is a cocktail mixer for everyone to get together, connect and network one last time for the year under an African themed music with small chops and great drinks for your delight.

When: Friday, Dec. 27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Bronze Kingdom, 3201 E. Colonial Dr.

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 55% Off Beer Flights at Dead Lizard Brewing Company

From the Dead Lizard Brewing Company deal description:

Taste microbrews in an industrial-style taproom, with options including the Trippy Pippy's Red Dred Ale and Purple Skink West Coast IPA. Choose between two beer flights and two souvenir pint glasses for two people with an optional tour, and for four beer flights and four souvenir pint glasses for four people.

Where: 4507 36th St., Florida Center North

Price: $21 (49 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 50% Off Admission with Dinner to Rock Dinner Show

From the Rock Dinner Show deal description:

Guests of all ages can enjoy a dazzling musical journey through energetic rock and pop performances complete with a freshly-prepared three-course meal. This one-of-a-kind high energy production will fully immerse you and your family into the world of rock and pop music.

Where: 6362 International Drive, Florida Center

Price: $39.95 (38 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.