Performing and visual arts are hot in Orlando this week
Epic Holiday Photos with Santa
More than half of our space has been transformed for the holidays!
Where: Wall Crawl, 1016 W. Church St., Suite C
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Orange County Regional History Center – Up to 50% Off
Located in a historic 1927 courthouse in downtown Orlando, this history center features Central Florida history.
Where: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.
Price: Two General Admission Tickets, $11 (31% discount off regular price); Four General Admission Tickets, $16 (50% discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Up to 52% Off at Paint Sip and Swirl
Students of all skill levels follow step-by-step instructions in creating their own masterpieces while sipping wine.
Where: Paint Sip and Swirl, Orlando Fashion Square, Colonial Town Center
Price: Paint Sip, and Swirl for Four, $95 (52% discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Orlando this week, from photos with Santa to discounted paint, sip and swirl events.
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
From the Orange County Regional History Center deal description:
When:
Promotional value expires 210 days after purchase.
From the Paint Sip and Swirl deal description:
When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.
