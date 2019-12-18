Performing and visual arts are hot in Orlando this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Orlando this week, from photos with Santa to discounted paint, sip and swirl events.

Epic Holiday Photos with Santa

From the event description:

More than half of our space has been transformed for the holidays!

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Where: Wall Crawl, 1016 W. Church St., Suite C

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orange County Regional History Center – Up to 50% Off

From the Orange County Regional History Center deal description:

Located in a historic 1927 courthouse in downtown Orlando, this history center features Central Florida history.

When: Promotional value expires 210 days after purchase.

Where: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.

Price: Two General Admission Tickets, $11 (31% discount off regular price); Four General Admission Tickets, $16 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 52% Off at Paint Sip and Swirl

From the Paint Sip and Swirl deal description:

Students of all skill levels follow step-by-step instructions in creating their own masterpieces while sipping wine.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Paint Sip and Swirl, Orlando Fashion Square, Colonial Town Center

Price: Paint Sip, and Swirl for Four, $95 (52% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

