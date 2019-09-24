Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in Orlando

There's always plenty to do in Orlando, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from the UCF Latinex Heritage month celebration to a Bahamas benefit show.

Kubernetes 101 - Crash Course on Google Cloud

From the event description:

Come join the IGNW and Google Cloud teams as they walk you through Kubernetes 101. Light snacks, energy drink and adult beverages will be provided. Plenty of Google and IGNW swag and door prizes. This is a combination of lecture and lab. Attendees will be doing 1.5 hours of actual hands-on work on GKE.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Venture X Downtown Orlando, 100 E. Pine St., Suite 110

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

UCF Latinx Heritage Month

From the event description:

Please join us for this important discussion on The Puerto Rican Diaspora's Growing Presence in Central Florida.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: UCF Downtown Campus, Dr. Phillips Academic Commons, Room 108, 528 W. Livingston St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bahamas Benefit

From the event description:

Join us for a Bahamas benefit featuring Bob Green & The Whiskey Conspiracy, Spayed Koolie, Dale Bandy & The Blue Cans and more.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m.- Thursday, Sept. 26, 1 a.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Donation

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

