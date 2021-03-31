Start saving money today with this discounted Sam’s Club membership and freebies

Take advantage of the low prices on groceries, home goods, and more with this Sam's Club membership deal.

You will always save money with a Sam’s Club membership, but if you’ve hesitated to take the plunge, now is a great time to reconsider.

You can not only save money in the store but on the membership itself. Instead of the normal year’s membership price of $45, you can get a one-year Sam’s Club Membership for just $28.88. And because Sam’s is feeling generous, they’re throwing in free chicken and cupcakes too.

Although Sam’s Club is probably most well-known for its impressive deals on groceries, it also features a truly incredible selection of other goods in a wide range of departments, and they all provide the same great bargains. You will find furniture, appliances, computers, electronics, mattresses, baby products of all kinds, clothes, jewelry, sports and fitness equipment, tires and much more.

Since Sam’s is a membership warehouse club, the inventory is comprised of limited-quantity and high quality items. That is why the brand can offer members products at prices the traditional retail outlets are simply unable to match. You can be sure that you are receiving superior value and quality regardless of whether you buy in the store, order online and pick up, or have your items delivered.

As though all of that weren’t enough, now you get free chicken and cupcakes, too.

When you use your discounted membership to make your first purchase, you just need to put the Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken that usually costs $4.98 and 8 Gourmet Cupcakes priced at $7.98 into your shopping basket. When you check out, the savings will automatically be deducted.

Get a 35% discount on the regular $45 price and two free items by signing up for a new Sam’s Club membership for just $28.88 for a limited time.

After checkout, please follow the redemption instructions you will receive via email to complete your purchase.