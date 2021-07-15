Get these wireless earbuds for a fraction of the price of AirPods

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Wireless earbuds make everything better. Listen to podcasts while you cook dinner, watch TV while your partner sleeps, share your ideas in Zoom meetings and exercise with your favorite beats. And you can do it all without tangled, snagged or caught wires.

When imagining wireless earbuds, however, AirPods and their sticker shock usually come to mind. Luckily, the Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds are a great affordable alternative that lets you listen to whatever you want, wherever you are.

These earbuds have auto-pairing for Bluetooth 5.0 so you can set up on any device without hassle. A built-in microphone lets you answer calls and activate your Google Assistant or Siri. Long battery life gives you 6.5 hours of playtime and the charging case brings it up to 22 hours.

When it comes to earbuds, comfort and fit are key. These have foam ear tips that will fit in your ears without irritating them. They’ll stay firmly in your ears without uncomfortable rubbing.

Upgrade the headphones you got for free with your phone. Not only do they typically have mediocre sound quality, but the wires also can get caught on random objects and tangled in knots. The sleek, convenient design of the Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds can transform how you do household chores, take work calls, work out, hike and more. Bluetooth pairing allows you to set your phone down while you do an activity in the vicinity, which is perfect for when your clothes don’t have pockets.

Usually priced at $79, the Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds are on sale for 50% off for just $39.99. That’s a fraction of the price of Apple AirPods and competing products.

Coby’s Bluetooth earbuds make great gifts. Buy a pair for a friend and treat yourself to another. Listen to your summer playlist, latest audiobook and favorite podcasts with these stylish, affordable and convenient earbuds.

