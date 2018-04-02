7 ways to stay safe while using an ATM

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot Sunday while using an ATM in Winter Garden, and authorities continue to search for the assailant.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The incident has prompted safety concerns among many, and experts have several ideas to stay safe when using an ATM. The following safety tips are from the American Bankers Association.

Be aware of your surroundings, particularly at night. If you observe or sense suspicious persons or circumstances, do not use the machine at that time.

Have your ATM card ready and in your hand as you approach the ATM. Don't wait to get to the ATM and then take your card out of your wallet or purse.

Visually inspect the ATM for possible skimming devices. Potential indicators can include sticky residue or evidence of an adhesive used by criminals to affix the device, scratches, damaged or crooked pieces, loose or extra attachments on the card slot, or noticeable resistance when pressing the keypad.

Be careful that no one can see you enter your PIN at the ATM. Use your other hand or body to shield the ATM keyboard as you enter your PIN into the ATM.

To keep your account information confidential, always take your receipts or transaction records with you.

Do not count or visually display any money you received from the ATM. Immediately put your money into your pocket or purse and count it later.

If you are using a drive-up ATM, be sure passenger windows are rolled up and all doors are locked. If you leave your car and walk to the ATM, lock your car.

