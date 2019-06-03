This map shows every active wildfire in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wildfires can happen at any time in Florida, leaving charred landscapes and even destroyed homes in their wake.

Lightning, burning debris and more can spark flames that blaze out of control in minutes, particularly when conditions are dry.

While it's difficult to predict when or where a natural disaster will occur, the Florida Forest Service tracks every active wildfire in the state in an effort to keep residents informed.

The map, embedded below, shows how many active wildfires are currently being fought and how many acres have been burned. Floridians are urged to use this tool, particularly if they are traveling through an affected area, since heavy smoke can make conditions hazardous on the road.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service update the map at 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and midnight every day, so the data is never more than six hours old.

