Results of Brevard teacher pay vote to be announced at school board meeting

VIERA, Fla. - The results of a union vote over a deal to raise Brevard County teacher salaries will be announced Tuesday at a school board meeting after months of negotiations between the teachers' union and the school district.

A neutral magistrate told the school board June that the district had the funds to increase teacher pay up to $2,300 as requested by the Brevard Federation of Teachers. However, four of the five school board members voted June 24 against the raise increase requested by the federation and recommended by the magistrate, opting instead to support Superintendent Mark Mullins' plan with raises up to $1,100.

“It is well within the school board’s power to change priorities and fund this proposal without bringing its fund balance to a fiscally irresponsible position," magistrate Tom Young said, adding, “It seems axiomatic that Brevard County School District would seek to put itself in a more favorable competitive position to attract and retain quality teachers, and this would in the best interests of the children and the public it serves.”

Since the school board vote, the district hired an outside accounting firm and learned it miscalculated savings and identified an extra $1.5 million in recurring funds, which could be used for raises starting next year.

Mullins maintains that the district cannot afford to pay for the raises the union is asking for, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Last week members of the Brevard Federation of Teachers negotiation team voted on the 2018-2019 contract. Those results will be presented during the school board meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Even if the union voted down the current deal the school board could still impose the new raises.

The union will hold a rally prior to the meeting at 4:45 p.m.

“It’s time for the district and the school board to take us seriously,” Vanessa Skipper, vice president of the Brevard Federation of Teachers, said in a news release. “We will move forward and work collaboratively with the school district if we feel that our voices are being heard and that we have a true seat at the table.”

Union officials said Brevard teachers are paid $2,170 below the state average.

Brevard County currently has 26 open elementary teaching positions and 25 middle and high school teacher openings, according to school district officials.

