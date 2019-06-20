Tough test: Changes coming to Florida's Bright Futures scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is soon going to be harder for high school students in Florida to earn a Bright Futures scholarship.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday that will increase the minimum required test score.

The new combined math and reading score on the SAT will need to be 1330, up from 1290, in order to get 100 percent of tuition paid at Florida universities.

For 75 percent funding, students will need a combined math and reading score of 1200, up from 1170.

Under the bill, all ACT requirements will stay the same.

The changes will take effect with students who will graduate high school in 2021 or later.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.