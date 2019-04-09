Here's how you can voice your concerns on Florida's education standards

ORLANDO, Fla. - Now that Common Core has been eliminated, the Florida Department of Education is seeking input from residents to help develop standards for the new public school curriculum.

Officials on Monday announced the launch of FloridaStandardsReview.org, which allows parents, students and others with vested interest in education standards to provide feedback on what should and shouldn't change.

“We have long decried the endless issues associated with Common Core, and we are taking action to eliminate every last shred of it from Florida’s academic standards. That’s why today we deployed this specific, detailed survey tool that we’ll use to make student-focused changes,” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said.

Corcoran is expected to review submitted public opinions and curriculums across the nation before he delivers recommended revisions for the kindergarten through grade 12th grade academic standards to Gov. Ron DeSantis by Jan. 1, 2020.

To use the new tool, residents will need to sign up for an account at FloridaStandardsReview.org by entering their email address, their school district and other pertinent information. Once the registration process is complete, users can select K-12 English language arts standards or K-12 mathematics standards and begin the evaluation process.

From there, Floridians can choose for which grade they'd like to provide input by answering a series of multiple choice questions.

Users can answer "eliminate standard," "revise standard," "move standard" or "no change needed." Selecting any of the first three answers will require the user to explain their answer in a comment section.

Since there is a "save" option, the whole evaluation does not need to be completed in one sitting.

A survey is also still available for those who'd only like to submit general concerns.

Click here to read more about the education standards review process.

