7-year-old boy claims teacher forced him to walk home from school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother is demanding answers after she says her 7-year-old son was forced to walk home from school.

Shameka Sims says her son was scheduled to be picked up from North Shore Elementary by his aunt, who was going to be running late.

Sims says when Shad Anderson went to the office to let someone know, he says a teacher told him to walk home.

Anderson reportedly arrived home about an hour later, after walking more than 2 miles and crossing busy intersections by himself.

Sims says when he got home he was begging for water and complaining that his legs hurt.

The school district says they are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.