Man took video up women's skirts at UCF graduation, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 27-year-old Wildwood man accused of using a cellphone to take videos up women’s skirts at a University of Central Florida graduation last week has been arrested, according to university police.

UCF police officials said a woman who was walking with her 10-year-old daughter noticed that Jesse Alan Wiggins’ arm was extended down toward the steps while he held the phone with the camera facing up, so she notified security.

Investigators said Wiggins denied taking any pictures or videos and handed his phone over to police.

On it was video up the dresses of the woman and her daughter, as well as an additional video from the same day of up the dress of another woman, police said.

Authorities said similar videos were also found on the phone, but it was unclear when and where they were recorded.

Wiggins was arrested in Alachua County Wednesday and was charged with video voyeurism to a child under 16 and video voyeurism to an adult victim. UCF police said he has no affiliation to the university.

Authorities are asking anyone else who believes they may have been impacted by the crime to call detectives at 407-823-5555.

Jesse Alan Wiggins (aka Jesse Alan Willis), 27, was arrested by UCFPD Wed, 5/9 following an incident that took place at the arena 5/4.



Wiggins was attending a grad ceremony when a woman noticed his arm was extended down toward the steps holding a phone with the camera facing up. pic.twitter.com/OD7IDeHm1K — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) May 10, 2018

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.