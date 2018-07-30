Orange County offers sneak peeks for 11 new, replacement schools

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County is offering a sneak peek at 11 new public schools.

"These schools are either new to the district or are replacements or renovations of existing schools," Orange County Public Schools said in a news release. "The Sneak Peek events are a 'thank you' to taxpayers, who have made the size and scope of the current OCPS building program possible through Orange County’s half-penny sales tax."

Tours will be available at each school during their sneak peek.

"The 11 schools will add two new K-8s to the district and replace nine elementary campuses countywide," OCPS said.

Sally Ride Elementary merges Durrance and Cypress Park elementaries and will be home to the district’s elementary aviation and aerospace magnet program.

Here are the 11 new, replacement schools:

Lake Como School (K-8) at 2450 E Gore St. in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Monday, July 30 from 3-5pm)

Sally Ride Elementary at 9601 11th Ave. in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 5-7pm)

Audubon Park School (K-8) at 1500 Falcon Dr. in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Thursday, Aug. 2 from 3-5pm)

Pine Hills Elementary at 1006 Ferndell Road in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Monday, Aug. 6 from 5-7pm)

Union Park Elementary at 1600 N. Dean Road in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Monday, Aug. 6 from 4-6pm)

Hidden Oaks Elementary at 9051 Suburban Dr. in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 5-7pm)

Maxey Elementary at 602 E Story Road in Winter Garden (Sneak Peek: Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 4-6pm)

Frangus Elementary at 380 Killington Way in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Thursday, Aug. 9 from 3-5:30pm)

Hillcrest Elementary at 1010 E. Concord St. in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Thursday, Aug. 9 from 4-6pm)

Hungerford Elementary at 230 College Ave. in Eatonville (Sneak Peek: Thursday, Aug. 9 from 3-5pm)

Dover Shores Elementary at 1200 Gaston Foster Road in Orlando (Sneak Peek: Thursday, Aug. 9 from 3-5pm)

