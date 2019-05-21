Orange County schools notify parents of threat reported in other state

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools notified parents of a threat a reported to Connecticut crisis hotline against an unnamed school in Central Florida.

School officials said the call was made by a person outside of the United States.

The district is working closely with law enforcement to keep schools in Orange County safe and secure, according to OCPS.

At this time there is no indication the threat is viable, according to school officials.

LISTEN TO MESSAGE SENT TO PARENTS HERE

School officials want to remind parents and students to report any suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement or call the Speak Out Hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

News 6 reached out to the district for additional information, we have not heard back at this time.



