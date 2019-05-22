Orange County to hold annual math bee

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools will hold its annual math bee, hosted by News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden.

More than 2,600 fourth graders took part in math bees at their respective schools this year. The top 24 champions will compete Thursday to determine the best in Orange County, and it will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com starting at 10 a.m.

This year's competition will be held in Founder's Hall at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando.

About 500 classmates and proud parents will be in attendance to cheer on the fourth-grade participants.

The winners for the county championship will receive trophies and prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 for first, second and third place.

The math bee will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com and through the News 6 App on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.



